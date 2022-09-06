Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.05 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -61.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.