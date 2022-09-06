CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.34. 74,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,414. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -228.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 71.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,866,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 127,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.