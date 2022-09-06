CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.22.

CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

