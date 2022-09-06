CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,554,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 673,255 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.30% of CSX worth $245,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.67. 190,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,179,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

