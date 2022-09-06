cVault.finance Price Up 4.6% This Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $58.87 million and $43,020.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for $5,887.04 or 0.30934431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,030.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00134751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023121 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.