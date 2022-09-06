CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
CVR Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74.
CVR Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.60%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Further Reading
