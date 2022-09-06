CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.18. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.60%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

