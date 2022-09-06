Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises about 1.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095,290 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,320,000 after buying an additional 1,113,240 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,780,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 759,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 728,728 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.81. 123,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

