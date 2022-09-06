Cypress Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 106,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,738. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and have sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

