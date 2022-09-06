Cypress Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

RTX traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. The company had a trading volume of 102,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

