Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 160,748 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,748 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,131. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

