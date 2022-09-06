Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Evergy worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,057,000 after acquiring an additional 111,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $68.18. 17,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

