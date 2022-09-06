Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.6 %

CYTK opened at $54.06 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,145 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

