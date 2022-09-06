Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.52

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 24686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03.

Insider Transactions at Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,109.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $817,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Featured Articles

