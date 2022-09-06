Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Steadview Capital Management LLC

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 6.3% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Datadog worth $44,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,112,000 after purchasing an additional 171,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,540,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Datadog by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,219,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $473,384.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,407.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

