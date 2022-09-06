Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,192 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 10.9% of Strategy Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategy Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Datadog worth $90,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.31. 43,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,196. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,946,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,839 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

