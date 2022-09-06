Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. 65,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.51. Delek US has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue was up 173.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 208,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.