Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.56

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.56 or 0.00018768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $45.65 million and approximately $90,921.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,956.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.06 or 0.08329868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00026979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00188137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00289970 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00767222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.34 or 0.00597909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,830,999 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.