Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $72.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

PVH Trading Down 2.3 %

PVH opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95. PVH has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,076.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2,820.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PVH by 97.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

