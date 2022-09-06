DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 45,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $133.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock worth $1,002,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after buying an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 225,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,689,000 after buying an additional 210,636 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.