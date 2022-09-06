Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 27,463 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,497,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of EOG Resources worth $417,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $66.07 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

