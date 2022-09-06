Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 487,226 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Novartis worth $382,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

