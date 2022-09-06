Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 56,582 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,867,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Newmont worth $466,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Newmont by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 167,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NEM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

