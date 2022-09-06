Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $394.11 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $394,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Salesforce by 11.8% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,401,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,278 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 13,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 18,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $685,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

