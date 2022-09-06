Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $448.29 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $448,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

