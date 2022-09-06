Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $513.28 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $513,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $318.21 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.20.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

