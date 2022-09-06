Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,600,000.

Separately, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $808,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DISV opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.37.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.