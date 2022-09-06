Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.32% of Bunge worth $389,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bunge by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bunge by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Bunge Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.85.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

