Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,539 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.52% of AvalonBay Communities worth $526,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after buying an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after buying an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

