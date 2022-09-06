Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. 3,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,798. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $25,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

