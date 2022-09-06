Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

Investment analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
Dine Brands Global Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.64 on Tuesday, hitting $65.57. 3,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,798. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth about $25,465,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.