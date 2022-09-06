Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Shares Down 0.8%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.06 and last traded at $47.06. Approximately 479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

