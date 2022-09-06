Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Domo Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ DOMO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,707. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Domo has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $631.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Domo

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Domo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Domo by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Domo by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.