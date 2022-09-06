Dora Factory Price Down 3% Over Last Week (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00014272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00134939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022181 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

