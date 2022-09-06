Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 111595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

