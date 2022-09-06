DSM Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 439,927 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $166,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 4,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 54,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 967,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $284,632,000 after purchasing an additional 106,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.55. The company had a trading volume of 546,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,068,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

