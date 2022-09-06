DSM Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,029,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,174,491 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 3.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $222,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,143. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

