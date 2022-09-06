DSM Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $706.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $688.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.52. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total transaction of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

