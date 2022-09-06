DSM Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,957 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,771,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,293,000 after buying an additional 249,205 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,450,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,878,000 after buying an additional 174,908 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after buying an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,932,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after buying an additional 577,839 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.9 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.78. 15,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $129.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.