DSM Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,486 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.2% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $86,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,173. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

