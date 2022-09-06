DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 294,307 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,307 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.8% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $138,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 116,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,368 and sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.88. 75,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

