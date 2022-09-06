Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLTH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th.

Duluth Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Duluth has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $237.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 1.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

