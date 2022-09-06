Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) is StepStone Group LP’s Largest Position

StepStone Group LP reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,042,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,608,581 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet comprises 28.8% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. StepStone Group LP owned approximately 5.08% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $386,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 182.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,891,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $54,897,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 7,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,728.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,587.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 831,721 shares in the company, valued at $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,329,350 shares of company stock worth $128,730,097 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DNB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

