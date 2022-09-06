EAM Investors LLC Acquires 65,240 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,240 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 744.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,326. The company has a market cap of $492.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.