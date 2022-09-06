EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000. Andersons comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Andersons as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ANDE traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 5,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,730. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $59.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.
In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 45,676 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $1,534,256.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
