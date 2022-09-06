EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.65 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 162,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCRX remained flat at $14.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 29,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.