EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after buying an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $18,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 18.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 44,491 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 137,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

