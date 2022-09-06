EAM Investors LLC Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Patterson-UTI Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,999 shares of company stock worth $5,404,650. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -7.44%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

