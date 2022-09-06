EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 408,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. Vertex Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $100,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

VTNR traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. 55,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

