EAM Investors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises about 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.20% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,614. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.65%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

