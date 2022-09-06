Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,147 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $211,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 21,412 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

