Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.